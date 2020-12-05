Research Analysts Set Expectations for AmerisourceBergen Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AmerisourceBergen in a research note issued on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.90.

ABC stock opened at $102.98 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,592.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

