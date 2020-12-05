Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Centamin plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centamin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centamin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Centamin alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CELTF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.