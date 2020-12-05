Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Portland General Electric’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portland General Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

POR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

POR stock opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288,982 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,336 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,933.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 849,727 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,271,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 760,665 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2,645.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 677,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after purchasing an additional 652,751 shares during the period.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

