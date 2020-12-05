Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Decreased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 294.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 15.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $95.67 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

