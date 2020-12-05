Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3,886.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 427,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after buying an additional 416,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,843,000 after purchasing an additional 197,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 389.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,495,000 after purchasing an additional 78,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75,735 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $188.33 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $212.55. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.34.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,300,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $175,339.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,176.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,986,964 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

