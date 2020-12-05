Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,105,000 after acquiring an additional 416,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 275,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 547,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after acquiring an additional 93,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

