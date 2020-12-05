Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,644.12 ($99.87).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,672 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,492.27. The stock has a market cap of £54.60 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a one year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a one year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, for a total transaction of £248,603 ($324,801.41). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 7,930 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, with a total value of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

