Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,644.12 ($99.87).
Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,672 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,492.27. The stock has a market cap of £54.60 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a one year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a one year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.