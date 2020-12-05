Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,750 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,750 ($114.32) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,644.12 ($99.87).

LON:RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,672 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,492.27. The firm has a market cap of £54.60 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In related news, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, for a total transaction of £248,603 ($324,801.41). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 7,930 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, with a total value of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

