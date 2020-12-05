Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYAM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 26,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $8.31 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $526.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 3.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

