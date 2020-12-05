Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

RAND stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.41. Rand Capital has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 116.54 and a quick ratio of 116.54.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.