Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Short Interest Update

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the October 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $42,245.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,452.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,770.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,640.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,738 shares of company stock worth $583,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 53.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 256.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Rambus has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

