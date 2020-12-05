QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,662 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.25% of QuinStreet worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in QuinStreet by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $37,702.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,965.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,099 shares of company stock worth $4,849,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QNST opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.