Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 9,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $899,269.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,138 shares of company stock worth $18,896,753 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Qualys by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $125.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.98.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

