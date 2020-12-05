Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 9,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $899,269.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,138 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,753. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Qualys by 67.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qualys by 2,234.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Qualys by 253.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $91.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.