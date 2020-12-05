Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 4th.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Shares of QABSY opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64. Qantas Airways has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $26.00.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.