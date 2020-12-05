Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Sempra Energy Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $128.17 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average of $125.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.