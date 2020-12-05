Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alcoa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.74.

AA opened at $23.73 on Thursday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $1,871,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 6,627.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alcoa by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 414,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

