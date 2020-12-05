Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for iCAD, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for iCAD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07).

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter.

ICAD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

iCAD stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. iCAD has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $266.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 2.5% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 108,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iCAD by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iCAD by 20.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 77,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $158,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 187,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,324,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,453,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

