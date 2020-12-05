Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Issued By Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.75 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,132,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,892,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,679,000 after acquiring an additional 184,477 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 198.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,222,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

