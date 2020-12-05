Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $57.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 464,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,162,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 83,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

