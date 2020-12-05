Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Service Properties Trust Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%.

SVC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 2.03. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

