Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

NYSE MGY opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.52. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 321,913 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 87,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $103,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.