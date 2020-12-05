PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the October 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSPSF opened at $127.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.52. PSP Swiss Property has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $153.06.

Get PSP Swiss Property alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PSPSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PSP Swiss Property from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.