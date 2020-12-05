Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Get Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBH. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.17.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$103.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of C$62.79 and a 1-year high of C$105.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$97.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.14.

In other Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$95.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,670.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,335 shares in the company, valued at C$3,286,202.85.

About Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.