Precision BioSciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 5,454 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,621% compared to the average daily volume of 317 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after buying an additional 160,416 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTIL stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $435.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. Equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

