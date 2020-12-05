Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.70. Polar Power shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 1,726 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polar Power stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Polar Power at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

