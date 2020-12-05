Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $60,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 529,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.12 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.86, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLNT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 596,887 shares of company stock valued at $41,358,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.