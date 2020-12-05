PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PJT. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $76.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

