PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Stake Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 290.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,742 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.72% of PJT Partners worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

PJT stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

