Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,084 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $32,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,348,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,247,000 after buying an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,876,000 after buying an additional 261,536 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,063,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 254,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 195,734 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of PNW opened at $82.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

