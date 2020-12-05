Pi Financial Weighs in on (IBG.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

(IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of (IBG.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, December 1st. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Pi Financial also issued estimates for (IBG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price target on (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian increased their price target on (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on (IBG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.33.

IBG opened at C$7.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.92. The stock has a market cap of C$233.44 million and a PE ratio of 13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95. (IBG.TO) has a 1-year low of C$2.79 and a 1-year high of C$7.62.

About (IBG.TO)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

