Pi Financial Raises Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) Price Target to C$28.75

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) had its target price boosted by Pi Financial from C$20.50 to C$28.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GBR. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$17.25 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) stock opened at C$16.67 on Wednesday. Great Bear Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$19.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$881.51 million and a P/E ratio of -320.58.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

