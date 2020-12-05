Peter G. Hetherington Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) (LON:SGZ) Stock

Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) (LON:SGZ) insider Peter G. Hetherington sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £2,280,000 ($2,978,834.60).
SGZ stock opened at GBX 110.10 ($1.44) on Friday. Scotgold Resources Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.54 million and a P/E ratio of -18.66.
About Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L)
