Peter G. Hetherington Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) (LON:SGZ) Stock

Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) (LON:SGZ) insider Peter G. Hetherington sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £2,280,000 ($2,978,834.60).

SGZ stock opened at GBX 110.10 ($1.44) on Friday. Scotgold Resources Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.54 million and a P/E ratio of -18.66.

About Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L)

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. It primarily focuses on the development of Cononish gold and silver project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Nedlands, Australia.

