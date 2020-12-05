Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $779,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 834,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,963,499.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $745,500.00.
- On Friday, November 13th, Peter Anevski sold 12,886 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $398,821.70.
- On Wednesday, November 11th, Peter Anevski sold 97,503 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,904,614.37.
- On Monday, November 9th, Peter Anevski sold 37,454 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,119,125.52.
- On Tuesday, September 29th, Peter Anevski sold 84,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $2,461,200.00.
Shares of PGNY opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -32.68. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $38.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
