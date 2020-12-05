Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $779,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 834,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,963,499.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $745,500.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Peter Anevski sold 12,886 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $398,821.70.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Peter Anevski sold 97,503 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,904,614.37.

On Monday, November 9th, Peter Anevski sold 37,454 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,119,125.52.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Peter Anevski sold 84,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $2,461,200.00.

Shares of PGNY opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -32.68. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

