Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) PT Set at €160.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) received a €160.00 ($188.24) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €165.90 ($195.18).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €157.75 ($185.59) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €150.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €143.39. Pernod Ricard SA has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

