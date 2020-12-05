People Co. (PEO.V) (PEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 7th. Analysts expect People Co. (PEO.V) to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CVE:PEO opened at C$11.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.99. People Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$829.04 million and a PE ratio of 217.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEO. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

