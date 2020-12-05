PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Down 40.7% in November

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the October 31st total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 158,587 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 559.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 182,692 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 32.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNNT. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of PNNT opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.41 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.63.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

