Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) versus Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) Head to Head Survey

Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) and Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

This table compares Uranium Energy and Peninsula Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy N/A -23.40% -17.03% Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Uranium Energy and Peninsula Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Peninsula Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uranium Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 98.35%. Given Uranium Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uranium Energy is more favorable than Peninsula Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Uranium Energy has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peninsula Energy has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uranium Energy and Peninsula Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy N/A N/A -$17.15 million N/A N/A Peninsula Energy $6.08 million 3.08 -$7.64 million ($0.01) -8.00

Peninsula Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Uranium Energy.

Summary

Uranium Energy beats Peninsula Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.