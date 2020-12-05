Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s (PPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CSFB reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.87.

Shares of PPL opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of C$15.27 and a 52-week high of C$53.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth acquired 5,400 shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$254,162.21. Also, Director Leslie O’donoghue acquired 2,500 shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.76 per share, with a total value of C$71,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$492,547.82. Insiders have acquired 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $310,461 over the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

