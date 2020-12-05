Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,756 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $30,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at $99,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Palomar by 68.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 26,240.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $874,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $59,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $4,081,850. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

