P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.78 million, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $66.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.64. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 18.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.