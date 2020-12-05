Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the October 31st total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.42 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $169.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 182.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 110.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

