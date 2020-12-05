Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OVID has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $170.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

