Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Short Interest Down 39.9% in November

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,306,100 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the October 31st total of 7,166,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

OTCMKTS:OBNNF opened at $2.95 on Friday. Osisko Mining has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OBNNF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.90 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Sunday, October 11th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

