Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORKLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orkla ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.96%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

