Oriental Culture Holding LTD. Plans $20 Million IPO for December 9th (OCG)

Oriental Culture Holding LTD. (OCG) is planning to raise $20 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, December 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,100,000 shares at $4.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Oriental Culture Holding LTD. generated $13.4 million in revenue and $9.1 million in net income. Oriental Culture Holding LTD. has a market cap of $81 million.

ViewTrade Securities, Prime Number Capital and China Tonghai Securities Limited served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an online provider of collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, which allow collectors, artists and art dealers and owners to access a much bigger art trading market where they can engage with a wider range of collectibles or artwork investors than they could likely encounter without our platforms. We currently facilitate trading by individual customers of all kinds of collectibles, artwork and commodities on our leading online platforms owned by our subsidiaries in Hong Kong, namely the China International Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Limited and HKDAEx Limited. We commenced our operations in March 2018 and our customer trading volume has been growing rapidly since then. We also provide online and offline integrated marketing, storage and technical maintenance service to our customers in China. “.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD. was founded in 2018 and has 49 employees. The company is located at No. 2, Youzishan Road, Dongba Street, Gaochun District, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at (86) 25 85766891 or on the web at http://www.ocgroup.hk.

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Culture Holding LTD. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Culture Holding LTD. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.