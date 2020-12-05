OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02).

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.63.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) stock opened at C$1.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$424.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

