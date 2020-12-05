Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 163.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ORMP stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, which completed phase II clinical trials is an orally ingestible insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901 that completed phase I clinical trials is an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

