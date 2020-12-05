Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Up 65.4% in November

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oragenics during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Oragenics during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Oragenics stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

