Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Gap Up to $12.43

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $15.00. Omeros shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 27,390 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMER shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Omeros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $868.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Omeros by 90.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Omeros by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

